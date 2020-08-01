Obituaries » Wilfred D. Bullock

Burial Date: September 28, 2020 Triple Crown Country Club 1 Triple Crown Boulevard Union, KY 41091 Sept. 28, 3 p.m.

Wilfred Daniel “Dan” Bullock, 68, of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was the son of the late Wilfred Earl and Grace Bell Bullock.

After graduating as Valedictorian from Ludlow High School, Dan received his Bachelor of Arts, Communications, degree from University of Kentucky in 1974. He then went on to the University of Minnesota for schooling to become a third-generation funeral director and embalmer. He followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, W.A. Bullock, and father, Wilfred Earl “Shorty,” running The Bullock Funeral Home’s three Northern Kentucky locations: Ludlow, Hebron, and Erlanger. In 1988, Dan sold the family business and moved to Fort Myers, Florida, where he began a successful career in real estate for the next 30 years. In that time, Dan founded his dream brokerage, ProporTee.com, leading the helm for multiple agents and providing expertise to his beloved community in The Landings Yacht, Golf and Tennis Club.

Dan was always active and influential in his social circles, belonging to: Lakeside Presbyterian Church, the Erlanger Lions Club, the Kenton County Jaycees, the Landings Yacht Club and Communications Board. While at UK and Minnesota, he was a proud member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and always the life of the party. He loved to work and was known for understanding other people’s needs and going above and beyond for his clients, who were also his friends. Dan was the master of creative thinking and always the shoo-in for best costume at Halloween. He lit up any room with his million-dollar smile and infectious laugh. Dan enjoyed playing practical jokes, seeking unique and hilarious gifts, boating on the Caloosahatchee and sharing treats with the neighborhood dogs while walking his best four-legged friend, Harley.

Dan was known as “Dude Dude” to his grandkids, and was best described as one-of-a-kind, a true gentleman who valued honesty and thoughtfulness, above all. He is survived by daughters, Allison (Brandon) Grant of Denver, CO, and Samantha Bullock of Los Angeles, CA; a son, Adam Bullock of Phoenix, AZ; a sister, Beverly (Tom “Snappy”) Reeves of Fort Myers, FL; two grandsons, Oliver and Milo Grant; a niece, Meredith (Ben) Kimball of Morris Plains, NJ; and his loyal companion, Harley.

While Dan battled a rare blood cancer for many years, ultimately his death was due to unrelated surgery complications. His body was cremated at his request and the cremains will be scattered according to his wishes.

There will be a memorial gathering for family and friends at Triple Crown Country Club on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Come and share your favorite Dan story as we celebrate his life. Memorials may be given in his name, to The Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky, International Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulemia Foundation, or a charity of your choosing.