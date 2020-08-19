Obituaries » Wilford C. Loerich

Burial Date: August 24, 2020

Wilford Courtney Loerich, 90, of Butler, KY, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his home. He was born December 30, 1929 in Littleton, CO. Wilford served in the Army and was a Veteran of the Korean War. He retired from LeBlonde after 35 years. He was preceded in death by his wife Bernice (Weyer) Loerich, parents Wesley and Phyllis (Ressler) Loerich and a brother, Wesley Loerich. Wilford is survived by five children, Mary (Frank) Nelson, Jeff (Jill) Loerich, Dave (Jennifer) Loerich, Doug (Late Mark) Loerich and Missy (Matt) Heringer; five grandchildren Jennifer, Christy, Mackenzie, Courtney, and Melody and six great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Monday, August 24, 2020 at Saint Mary of the Assumption Church, 8246 East Main Street, Alexandria, KY 41001. Masks are required and social distancing standards apply. Interment with Military Honors at Saint Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, KY.