Burial Date: August 13, 2022 Celebration of Life St. Stephen Cemetery Chapel 1523 Alexandria Pike Fort Thomas, KY 41075 Aug. 13, 12:15-12:45 p.m.

Joseph “Wiener” Farrell. Born July 13, 1938 in Covington and raised in Bellevue, Kentucky. Wiener graduated from Newport Catholic High School in 1956. He attended Xavier University and Thomas Moore College. He worked in the sales department of Morton Salt for 32 years. Preceded in death by Delva Oderman Farrell and Stepson Erik Nielsen. He is survived by his children Matthew (Barbara) Farrell, Mike (Kristii) Farrell, Mary Parsons (partner Dennis Hardy), Jim (Debbie) Farrell, Tricia (Brian) Hodapp and Jill Nielsen (partner Collin Presson) and thirteen grandchildren. Celebration of Life, Saturday August 13th, 2022, 12:15 PM in the Chapel at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, KY. Reception following at Southgate VFW from 1-4pm. Memorials are suggested to the Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, Ohio 45242, Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or Freestore Foodbank, 1141 Central Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell is assisting the family with arrangements.