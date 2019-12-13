Obituaries » Wickliffe Y. Mann

Wickliffe “Wick” Young Mann, 83, of Villa Hills passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on April 11, 1936 in Gardnersville, Kentucky.

Wick was a retired truck driver for Klosterman Bakery and he served in the U.S. Marines Corp during the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Elizabeth Ann “Libby” Crisp Mann; three sons, Andy Flannery, Stephen “Joey” Mann and Stanley A. Mann; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Services are being planned for a later date. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger is serving the family.