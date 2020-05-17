Obituaries » Whitney M. Craig

Burial Date: May 22, 2020

Whitney Marie Craig, 34 years of age, entered into rest on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Whitney will be remembered as a woman full of life and dedicated to service. Left to mourn her passing is her loving mother, Joni Craig, her father, Jim Craig; her beloved sons, Carter Newborn and Cameron Vazquez; her dear sister, Heather Baldwin (Billy Ryan); her niece, Brooklynn Baldwin; nephew, Lorenzo Ryan; step-father, Jack McComas; and her aunts, Connie Kidd and Glenda Lovell. Whitney was a Firefighter and Paramedic for the Central Campbell Fire District, she held the rank of Engineer. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and being outdoors. Above all, Whitney loved spending time with her sons. A public visitation will take place on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m., Fr. Matthew Young officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial Park, Taylor Mill, Kentucky.