Obituaries » Wellington V. Lee, III

Services will be private.

Wellington Vernon Lee III, 69, passed away on August 24, 2020. Wellington, a resident of Lakeside Park, KY., was a loving brother, uncle and cousin as well as a friend to many. He was born in Covington, KY on September 28, 1950 to Dr. Wellington V Lee and Dixie (Boshers) Lee. He was a devoted son who cared for his father, who was paralyzed by a stroke, for many years, and also cared for his mother during her last years of illness. Wellington’s interests were many, from film to photography to music and writing. Also known as Buddy and later Will, Wellington was educated at Le Rosey, a boarding school in Rolle, Switzerland, Beechwood High School and the University of Wisconsin Madison. He was strikingly handsome–6’4″, with strawberry blond hair and light blue eyes. (Another of his nicknames was Valentino.) Like his career interests, his hobbies and skills ranged widely. He spoke French and Italian and German. He was a crack tennis player, a spear fisherman, a wide reader of histories and biographies, a staunch Democrat, and a seasoned traveler, having visited or lived in many European countries, Egypt, Singapore, Tunisia, the Caribbean and elsewhere. Like his mother, he was politically active, serving as president of the Licking Riverside Civic Association for a time, and engaging in many civic and charitable pursuits. In his last year, Wellington dealt bravely and uncomplainingly with advanced cancer, and always remained hopeful he would beat it. He kept his sense of humor till the very end. He also had a strong faith, which sustained him, and was an active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. The family is very grateful for the kindness shown Wellington by his neighbors, church community, dear friends and caretakers. He is survived by his sister, Jeanette Lee; her husband, Francis Flaherty; a niece Clara Lee Flaherty; and a nephew Patrick Lee Flaherty, all of Brooklyn. He is also survived by his cousins, Dr. John Lee of Walnut Creek, Calif., Linda Friedman of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; Buddy Lee and Robin Newlon of Louisville, KY., Sara McDonald of Columbia, S.Car.; Carol Ann Wilbourn of North Little Rock, Ark.: Susan Walthall of Hayesville, N.Car., Rusty Boshers of Saint Simon’s, Ga.: and Debbie, Valerie Jo and Kathy Boshers, as well as all their families. Importantly, he is also survived by his many loyal and loving friends. He was predeceased by his cousins Chuck Lee and Muriel Crawford. The funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, the Worship and Music Memorial Fund, 2718 Dixie Highway, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 or to Erlanger Baptist Church, 116 Commonwealth Ave., Erlanger, KY 41018. A celebration of Wellington’s life will be held at a future date. Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Covington, KY serving the family.