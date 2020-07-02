Obituaries » Wayne R. Walz

Burial Date: July 7, 2020 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 July 7, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Wayne Robert “Butch” Walz, 74 of Dayton, KY passed away on July 2, 2020. He was a Musician, avid golfer and an outdoorsman. He proudly served our Country while in the Army during the Vietnam Era. Butch is survived by his Daughter, Angie Otto (Matt); Grandchildren, Abby, Jayden & Devin and a Great Grandchild, Kamden. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 11 am until the Service at 12 noon, followed by an Honor Guard Service.