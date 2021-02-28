Obituaries » Wayne L. Pearson

A memorial visitation will take place on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 5pm until 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Home in Burlington, KY.

Wayne Lee Pearson, 58, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas. Wayne was born in Dayton, OH on May 25, 1962 to the late Jack Lee and Barbara Anne Pearson. During his life, Wayne served four years in the Marine Corp., worked for 18 years as an IT Risk Analyst at IBM and the past two years at Fifth Third Bank. Family was the most important thing to Wayne. He was a wonderful Husband, Father, Brother and Friend. Being a very involved father, Wayne volunteered at all the schools his sons attended and coached his son Gavin in baseball for 16 years first at Boone County Knothole then with At The Yard Baseball Club. He also attended Civil War Reenactments with his son Evan. Wayne loved cars and raced for a period of time. Most of all, Wayne enjoyed baseball and basketball and was a huge fan of Xavier University Basketball. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his brother Jack Lee Pearson Jr. He is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years, Rhonda Pearson, sons Evan Wayne Pearson and Gavin Pearson, brother Jay Lee Pearson, and 4 nieces. A memorial visitation will take place on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 5pm until 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Home in Burlington, KY. The family has asked that you come dressed in your favorite sports team attire.