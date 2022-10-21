Obituaries » Wayne L. Allen

Burial Date: October 28, 2022 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Florence Location 8461 Dixie Highway Florence, KY Oct. 28, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 51 times















Wayne L. Allen, 86, of Florence, KY, passed away at Villaspring Skilled Nursing Facility on Friday, October 21, 2022. The son of the late Anna {Hall} and Leston Allen, Wayne was born in Liberty, KY, on January 17, 1936.

He married the love of his life, Opal {Cooper}, on December 25, 1954, and their precious daughter, Kimberly, was born on August 5, 1962.

Wayne dutifully served in the United States Army between 1959 and 1962. He retired from General Electric after 44 years of service and after his retirement, Wayne delivered mail for Express Mail. In his spare time, Wayne enjoyed bowling – he was extremely proud of his perfect 300 score game among his many other 298 and 299 score games. He also loved splitting firewood and spending time with his loving wife and family.

Wayne will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 67 years, Opal Allen; his daughter Kimberly Hacker; his special friend and brother-in-law, Wendell Cooper; and many nieces and nephews all whom he cherished dearly.

Preceding Wayne in death were his parents, his siblings Taylor Wesley, Ishmeal Wesley, Flora Harris, Mary Lou Thomas, and Ollie Walters.

A visitation will be held between 5 PM and 7 PM on Thursday, October 27th at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Hwy Florence, KY. Funeral services will take place on Friday, October 28th at 10 AM at the funeral home. Wayne will be laid to rest at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Taylor Mill, KY, where military honors will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center at give.cincinnatichildrens.org.