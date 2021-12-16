Obituaries » Wayne G. Thomas

Burial Date: December 20, 2021 Stith Funeral Homes - Hebron 2988 Phyllis Court Hebron, KY 41048 Dec. 20, 1 p.m.

Wayne Gibson Thomas passed away on Thursday, December 16th, 2021. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky on August 1st, 1938 to the late Marion (Duke) and Evelyn Thomas. Wayne was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ruth (Childress) Thomas, his sister, Evelyn Rae Thomas as well as Grandsons, Brennan Thomas and Daniel Bray. He leaves behind his sons, Jeffrey Thomas (Kenton Shaw), Rodney Thomas (Kim), daughter Susan Remley (Robert), grandchildren, Jessica Marsh (Sarah Roaden), Kristen Holbrook (Kenton), Rachael Ulrich (Skyler), Joshua Bray, Jena Remley and Madeline Remley. Wayne was also blessed to have 11 Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, Brothers and Sisters in-law.

Wayne was a graduate of Holmes High School class of 1956. It was there that he met the love of his life Ruth. Wayne was on the football team at Holmes and enjoyed working as a lifeguard in the summer months. He married Ruth soon after graduation. That marriage resulted in 63 years of wedded bliss and three children.

Wayne started his career working at Western and Southern, but soon longed to own a business of his own. He became a realtor in 1970 and his accomplishments were many. In 1976 he became the Vice President to the Kenton-Boone Board of Realtors. In 1977 he was elected President of the Kenton-Boone board of Realtors. He was honored to be named Realtor of the Year in 1978 and 1987, and went on to become the President of the Kentucky Association of Realtors in 1982. He was Senior Vice President for Krumpelman Realty before deciding to change direction and become a Real Estate Appraiser. He enjoyed community activities such as being a Kentucky Colonel, Kentucky Admiral, Chairman of the 175th anniversary of Boone County celebration in 1974 and initiated a project with the Jaycee’s that provided toys for needy children at Christmas time. Wayne’s heart was generous.

Wayne enjoyed spending time with family and friends that were also considered family. Throughout the years, he kept his friends and family close. If you were to ask him about the accomplishments listed above and what he was most proud of, his answer would be “my wonderful family”. We will miss him dearly, but know that he is happily reunited with the love of his life. A celebration that was most certainly joyous.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 20th, 2021 from 11:00AM-1:00PM with services starting at 1:00 at Stith Funeral Home, Hebron. Burial will be at Hebron Lutheran Cemetery immediately following services.