Obituaries » Waylon B. Dailey

Obituary Viewed 62 times















Waylon Brooks Dailey, of Walton, Kentucky passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 14th at the tender age of 2. He was born on June 22, 2018. Waylon lived life with joy and always brought happiness to his friends and family. He was a true and affectionate Momma’s boy with a contagious smile. He had the most expressive personality! He loved football, dancing, music and playing with his brother and cousins. He is survived by his mother, Hannah (Micah) Gaunt (nee. Killion); father, Spencer Dailey; brother, Grayson Dailey; stepbrothers, Taven & Tristan Gaunt; maternal grandparents, Becky & Ron Smith; paternal grandparents, Larry & Jerraine Dailey; maternal great grandmother, Nancy Roberts; paternal great grandmothers, Margaret Dailey & Mary Roberts and many aunts, uncles & cousins. Visitation will be held from 11-1 p.m., Saturday, July 18th at Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing standards. Waylon will be laid to rest at IOOF Cemetery, Carollton, KY.