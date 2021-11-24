Obituaries » Warrem J. Wever

Burial Date: December 3, 2021

Warren Joseph Wever, 80, of Bellevue, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021. He was born August 6, 1941, in Covington, a son of the late George Wever and Nellie Riddle Wever. In 1961 he married his best friend Scharlotte, who preceded him in death. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bellevue, an Army Veteran, and enjoyed coin collecting and spending time with his family. He is survived by his children, Joe Wever; Tracy (Steve) Kappes; grandchildren Christi (Chad) Townson; Ashley Foster; Brittany Wever; Brandon Wever, and great-grandchildren Carson and Charlotte. Visitation will be Friday, December 3, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Floral Hills Funeral Home, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, with burial to follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice.