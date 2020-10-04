Obituaries » Warden Lawson

U.S. Veteran

Warden “Ward” Lawson, 79, of Walton, KY passed away on October 4, 2020. Ward proudly served in the US Army, then went on to work for Hillshire Farms for 31 years. He enjoyed fishing with his son, woodworking and he loved his dogs. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Dolores Jean Lawson (nee Crutchfield); son, Jerry Wayne (Lisa Michelle) Lawson; granddaughter, Devan Lawson; sisters, Helen Maise and Amanda “Mandy” Lynch. He was preceded in death by his parents, Doc Lawson and Lula Lawson (nee Taylor); siblings, Molly Lawson and Gordon Lawson. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Floral Hills Funeral Home is proudly serving the family.