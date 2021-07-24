Obituaries » Wanda R. Marcum

Stith Funeral Homes - Florence
7500 U.S. Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042

Wanda Rae Marcum, 76 years of age, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Wanda was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Buster and Famie Collins. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband William Odell Marcum (2015). Wanda leaves behind her loving daughter, Debbie Marcum (Walt) and grandson, Robert S. Harney, Jr. (Tonya). She was the proud great grandmother of John, Richard, Norman and Grayson Harney. Dear sister of Terry Collins (Betty) and Mitchell Collins (Beverly). She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and some very special life-long friends, Bette Cason, Kim Minton, Kathy Pearsall and Nella Reynolds. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 11:00 am until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will immediately follow at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.