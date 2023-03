Obituaries » Wanda M. Robison

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Obituary Viewed 262 times















Robison, Wanda Mae, 82 of Covington, KY. passed away on March 7, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Edgewood. Wanda is preceded in death by her Parents; Charles and Illeen Madden. She is survived by her Son Roger Robinson; Sister Darbra Fitzwater and 5 Grandchildren. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.