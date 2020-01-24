Obituaries » Wanda L. Rusk Crane

Burial Date: January 29, 2020
Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
Jan. 29, 10:30 a.m.

















Wanda Leona Rusk (nee: Crane) passed away January 24, 2020. She joins her husband, Willard Rusk and parents, Wendell and Vera Crane. Wanda was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, nana and friend. She was an accomplished musician, creating CD’s, writing music and playing for her church, Ashland Ave. Baptist. Her creativity came in the form of the written word as well. She published a book of short stories and wrote poetry. Wanda was a devout Christian woman and spread her heart for Christ through her missionary and extensive volunteer work. She worked as a School Secretary for Boone County Schools for 13 years. Wanda was also an avid traveler. Wanda is survived by her children, Thomas Earl (Beverly) Rusk, Catherine Frances Killingsworth, Patricia Lynn (Albert) Durant, Catherine Elizabeth Poston, and Douglas Ray Rusk; brother, Wendell “Bud” (Wanda) Crane; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews as well as many other dear family members and friends. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28th, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, Kentucky. A service will be the following morning at 10:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home, followed by a burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for Ashland Ave. Baptist Church, 4255 Ashland Ave. Latonia, KY 41015.