Obituaries » Wanda L. Griffith

Burial Date: April 6, 2021 Allison & Rose Funeral Home Taylor Mill, KY April 6, 6 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 46 times















Wanda Lee Stamper Griffith, age 80 years. Resident of Southgate, KY. Passed to her eternal home on April 3, 2021 at the St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, KY. She was a retired third grade school teacher for the Southgate Public School System, Southgate, KY. Member and Sunday School teacher of Living Hope Baptist Church, Ft. Thomas, KY. Member of: KEA, a KY Colonel, Kentucky Retired Teachers Assn. Preceded in death by her: Parents, Jasper and Grace Turner Stamper and brother Norman Stamper. She is survived by her: husband Millard F. Griffith, (married 6/15/1957); son John (Tammy) Griffith; Winchester, KY daughter Karen Griffith; Taylor Mill, KY grandchildren Mandy, Chelsea (Elizabeth) great grandchildren: Lee Sheree, Ellody, and Juniper; Sister in laws Jean Stamper and Nancy Sebastian. Visitation Tuesday, April 6th 2021 visitation 10AM until hour of funeral service at 12 Noon. Allison & Rose Funeral Home, 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, KY. Family and friends are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.