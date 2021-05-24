Obituaries » Wanda L. Brockman

Burial Date: May 27, 2021 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Florence 8461 Dixie Highway Florence, KY 41042 May 27, 4 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 42 times















Wanda Lou (Coyle) Brockman, age 79, of Independence, KY passed away on May 24, 2021. She was born the daughter of the late James Coyle and Georgia Mae Tipton on June 20, 1941 in Verona, KY.

Wanda will be greatly missed by her family, especially her husband and grandchildren. Wanda worked for many years at Square D. She liked to crochet and bake. She always enjoyed gardening and planting flowers. Most of all Wanda loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Benny J. Morris and Ralph Dwayne Brockman; and all 12 of her siblings.

Wanda is survived by her loving husband, Ralph Brockman; grandchildren, Desiree Morris, Autumn Brockman, Raya Brockman, LouAnn Brockman, Ralph Dwayne Brockman Jr. “Bam”; step-grandchildren, Patrick Clark, Gabrielle Clark, and Hayley Clark; and great grandchildren, Alli Clark and KayLee Clark.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 2:00PM until time of service at 4:00PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Hwy, Florence, KY 41042. Committal of cremated remains will be held at both New Bethel Cemetery on June 3, 2021 at 11AM and Floral Hills Cemetery on June 3, 2021 at 12:30PM.