Wanda will return home to Tennessee to be laid to rest in a private family ceremony.

Wanda Fay Walls, 58, of Warsaw, KY, passed away from an extended illness on Thursday, January 13, 2022. She was enveloped in the love of family as she departed this world from St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY.

Wanda was born to Nathan and Edna Brasel (Settles) in Morgan County, Tennessee on May 14, 1963. An avid bowler in her younger years, Wanda could often be found at SuperBowl in Erlanger on her nights off. She greatly enjoyed playing cards with friends and family, especially rummy and spades. Wanda was an excellent bowler, could smoke anyone in a card game; but she was especially good at her job. She was one of the best servers in town! While working as a server at Stringtown Restaurant, she met the love of her life, George Walls. George joked that he “needed a decoder ring” to interpret Wanda’s tickets! George and Wanda were married for over 24 years. She will be remembered for so many things, but most of all for her bright, warm smile and kind heart.

Those left behind to share Wanda’s love and light with the rest of the world are her husband, George; her daughter Tiffany Carr (Robert); her step-son Joe Julick; her sisters Bobbi Schnaible, Judy Brasel, Mary Thompson, and Betty Bunch; grandchildren Autumn Carr and Benjamin Carr; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan and Edna; her brother Billy Brasel; her mother-in-law Donna White; and her former in-laws Barb and Bob Dinser.

