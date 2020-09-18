Obituaries » Wanda Carter

Burial Date: September 23, 2020 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Sept. 23, 12 p.m.

Wanda Lee Carter, 73, of Crittendon, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. Wanda is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Carl Carter; son Shane (Jen) Carter; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers Bill (Mildred) Rose, Tim (Joan) Rose and many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 11 am until time of Funeral Service at 1 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, please remember to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.