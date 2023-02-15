Obituaries » Wanda Berkshire

Burial Date: February 20, 2023

Wanda Berkshire, 99, of Independence, KY, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. The daughter of the late Effie Ellen {Stephens} and Richard Edwin Colclough, Wanda was born in Independence on October 22, 1923.

Wanda retired from American Airlines as a Sales Representative and was employed previously with Kenton County Schools at Woodland Middle School. A devout Christian who was strong in her faith in God, she was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Covington for many years. In her younger years, Wanda enjoyed gardening and RV trips to state parks in Kentucky, Gulf Shores, AL, and in Phoenix, AZ with her late husband, Alan.

Those that are left to carry on Wanda’s legacy is her daughter, Beverly (Clarence) Hill; stepchildren Leslie (Jack) Graham, Lisa Choy, and Richard Berkshire; daughter-in-law Betty Breeden; sister Verna Riley; grandchildren Adam (Kanessa) Breeden, Tonya (David) Osborne, and Krista Hossman; stepgrandchildren Carson Graham, Shelby Graham, Gwendolyn Berkshire, and Sebastian Berkshire; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her first husband John Dudley Breeden Sr.; second husband Alan Berkshire; son John Breeden Jr.; and brother Richard Edwin Colclough Jr.

A visitation will be held between 10 AM and 11 AM on Monday, February 20th with the funeral service to immediately follow at 11 AM all at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051. Wanda will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell. Memorial donations may be made to the Redwood School/Easterseals by mail to ‘Easterseals Serving Greater Cincinnati’, Attn: Development, 2901 Gilbert Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45206.