Obituaries » Walter W. Cool

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 12:00-1:30 pm at Floral Hills Funeral Home where a private service will be held at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

Walter W. Cool, 87, passed away January 18, 2022. Walter grew up in Southgate, Ky and retired after more than 40 years of service from CG&E. He was a Trivia master, movie maven, standup comedian and a talented singer. Quick witted, he created countless parodies and poems for friends and family. He enjoyed sharing a smile and joke with everyone he met. He had fond memories of time spent singing with his wife Carlena and friends at some of their favorite places like Sorrento’s and Stonehedge. He enjoyed the friendships he shared with the people at Scarlet Oaks and St. Charles. He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia Carlena Cool. He is survived by his daughters Cindy Kraft, Peggy Granger, Sherry (Gary) Snyder, Cathy Cool and Christy Thornberg and sons John (Patty) Cool, Chuck (Donna) Bray and Eric Cool; his sister, Peggy (Roy) Whitford and two nephews. He was also survived by many loving grandchildren and blessed with numerous great-grandchildren that were all his pride and joy. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 12:00-1:30 pm at Floral Hills Funeral Home where a private service will be held at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Masks are required at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent in Mr. Cool’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Center.