Walter L. Wever, age 83 of Erlanger, KY, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021, at Villaspring Care Facility in Erlanger, KY, after a brief illness. He is survived by his son Scott (Christine) and daughter Tina, sister Mattie (Rich) Tobergte, and grandsons Brandon and Ethan Wever and Thomas Christian (T.C.) and Joey Eads.

Walt is preceded in death by his loving wife of more than 50 years Geraldine (Gerry), son Michael Mueller, brother Ed and parents Mabel and Walter C. Wever.

Walter, known as Walt, was born February 12, 1938 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He proudly grew up on the West Side of Cincinnati and married his lifelong love Gerry on October 22, 1965.

Walt worked for many years as a diesel truck mechanic, and then later as a truck driver, where Gerry would accompanying him on his overnight drives to keep him company.

After retiring, he enjoyed woodworking in his shed, where he made furniture and other items for his family and friends. He enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre, and spending time with family. He especially loved watching old Western movies and talking about cars with his grandsons.

After Gerry’s passing, Walt told everyone he met that he had married the best woman in the whole world. He took great joy in his grandsons. And while Walt – like so many seniors – had spent the last many months in quarantine, he always greeted his grandsons with an enthusiastic “Hey what’s up bud? How are you doing?” when they called. He will be dearly missed.

The family will celebrate Walt’s life privately, at their convenience. Walt will be laid to rest next to his wife at Independence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Walt’s name can be made to American Veterans, Payable to: DAV – Disabled American Veterans P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.