Obituaries » Walter L. Krebs

Burial Date: December 2, 2021 348 Dudley Road Edgewood, KY 41017 Dec. 2, 11 a.m.

Walter L. Krebs “Butch” a retired Director for Chemed, Senior Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer for Service America Systems Inc. passed away peacefully on Friday, November 26, 2021 at St Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. He was 88 years old. Walt graduated from Highlands High School in Ft Thomas, KY where he lettered in football, basketball, baseball and track. He was inducted in the Northern KY Hall of Fame on November 21, 2012. He continued his education at Xavier University where he earned a BA in Finance and Accounting. He was a proud American and Veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve. Walt and his wife, Dorothy “Dottie” were married for 64 years. He was an avid golfer and has been a member of Summit Hills Country Club for 50 years. Walt loved to garden and will always be remembered for his beautiful roses. He also enjoyed sports with his favorite team being the University of KY Wildcats. He enjoyed traveling to Lexington to bet on the ponies at Keeneland. He went snow skiing and loved his family’s yearly ski trips. Walt was humble, kind, fun and extremely generous. He was a true gentleman and loved dearly by everyone that knew him. He will be forever missed. Walt was preceded in death by his daughter, Jenny Erpenbeck. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Krebs; children, Terri Krebs, Tracy (Danny) Rosenthal, John (Gretchen) Krebs, Jay (Renee) Krebs and James Krebs; grandchildren, Natalie, Danielle, Jenny, Collin, Victoria, Spencer, Callista, Jason, Michael, Kevin, Katie, Tony, Amanda, Matthew and Amy; step-grandchildren, Abbey, Cameron, Evan and Emily. Also survived by seven great-grandchildren and a sister, Rose Schertler. Visitation is on Thursday, December 2nd from 9:30 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017. In lieu of flowers, sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to The Point Arc of Northern KY, 104 W. Pike Street, Covington, KY 41011.