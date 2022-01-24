Obituaries » Walter J. Pagan

Burial Date: January 29, 2022

Walter “Wally” J. Pagan, 79, of Wilder, KY, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at The Christ Hospital on Monday, January 24, 2022. Anyone that knew Wally understood his deep passion and commitment for his family, friends, and the Northern Kentucky Community.

Wally grew up in working class Bellevue, KY, and graduated from Newport Central Catholic. An avid baseball player, Wally attended the University of Kentucky on a baseball scholarship until he graduated in 1967. Wally went on to attend Xavier University where he received his MBA in 1969.

Eventually, in 1974, Wally would be named the City Manager for Covington, KY – at the time the third largest city in Kentucky. With an annual budget of $40 Million and more than 409 employees, Pagan laid the groundwork for the planning and development of the Covington Riverfront. Many economic development programs and incentives used by our cities and counties today were pioneered by Pagan during his tenure as City Manager.

Even after entering the private sector, Wally’s passion for the community never stopped. He was a board member of Goodwill, NKY Independent District Health Dept., Covington/Cincinnati Trolley Company, The Bridge Committee, Spiral Festival, Covington Business Council, Kentucky Economic Development Committee, Bluegrass State Skills Board of Directors, and so many more vital community organizations.

In 1998, Wally Pagan was a founding member of Southbank Partners – a public/private partnership of the six river cities and the three Northern Kentucky counties to collectively identify and promote opportunities for growth and development along the riverfront. The Southbank Shuttle, the Purple People Bridge, Newport on the Levy, the World Peace Bell, are just a few of the many accomplishments during his tenure.

Wally’s vision and drive will have a lasting impact on the Northern Kentucky Community for generations to come.

His love for his community was only matched by his love for his wife of 21 years and all his family. In his retirement, Wally could be found nearly every weekend at one of his grandchildren’s sporting events cheering them on. Even when his health declined, Wally still found time to volunteer for the benefit of his community.

Wally was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Edith Pagan, and his sister, Mary Lou Hebel.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Teri Pagan (nee Sexton); his children, Chris (Carol) Pagan, Emily (Greg) Greene, Sheridan Pagan, and Nick (Jamie) Fisher.

Wally also leaves behind his grandchildren, Jack, Brennan, Sam, Eva, Saja, Van, and Bodhi.

Visitation will be on Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 9:00AM-12:00PM at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 12:00PM at the church. He will be entombed at St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY.

The family prefers that visitors and guests wear masks due to the on-going COVID-19 Pandemic.

Memorial contributions to: Newport Central Catholic High School c/o Wally Pagan 13 Carothers Rd. Newport, KY 41071.