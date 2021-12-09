Obituaries » Walter J. Beck, Jr.

Burial Date: December 14, 2021 Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington Street Alexandria, KY 41001 Dec. 14, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 52 times















Walter Joseph Beck, Jr., 88, of Alexandria, KY passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Walter worked for Western & Southern Life Insurance Company for over 40 years and served as past President for Campbell County Home Insurance. He enjoyed watching sports and spending time with his family. Walter is survived by his wife of 56 years, Myrna (nee Painter) Beck, daughter, Melissa Kohls (Bruce); son, Joseph Walter Beck, III (Deena); sister, Shirley Hoffman; brother, Don Beck; five grandsons: Jacob Kohls, Chase Beck, Ryan Beck, Luke Kohls and Brady Beck. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY. Interment will follow in Mount Gilead Cemetery, Carthage, KY.