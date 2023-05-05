Obituaries » Walter G. Ramey

Burial Date: May 10, 2023 Stith Funeral Home (Florence) 7500 US Hwy 42 Florence, KY 41042 May 10, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 90 times















Burlington – Walter Glenn Ramey, 80 years of age, entered into rest on Friday, May 5, 2023. He was born in Covington, Kentucky to his late parents, Harold and Elizabeth Ramey. He is also preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Missy Wheeler. Walter is survived by his beloved wife, Marsha Ramey (neé Johnston); children, Scott Ramey, Suzanne Mull, and Sherrie Ramey; grandchildren, Jackson, Laura, Brandon, Aaron, and Trace; his great grandchildren, Madison and Abigail Rose; and his brother, Ken Ramey. Walter will be remembered for his love of family, golf, bowling and the racetrack. He was a member of the Masons for nearly 50 years. Family and friends will gather for a visitation on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Hopeful Lutheran Cemetery, Florence, Kentucky.