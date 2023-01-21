Obituaries » Walter F. Peters

Services are private.

Walter Francis Peters, 89, of Crestview, KY, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Carmel Manor Nursing Home, Fort Thomas, KY. Walter was born November 12, 1933, in Highland Heights, KY. He served in United States Army. Walter was a very active member of Asbury United Methodist Church, life member of the Disabled American Veterans, and volunteered at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center-Fort Thomas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Frances (nee Wagoner) Peters, three sisters, Thelma L. Peters, Florence McArter and Hazel Eha. Walter is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Peters (nee Cummins); sister, Evelyn Smith; several nieces and nephews. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, KY. Memorial are suggested to Asbury United Methodist Church, 2916 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights, KY 41076 or Shriners Children’s Hospital Lexington, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508