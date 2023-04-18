Obituaries » Walter E. Stickrod, Sr.

Burial Date: April 25, 2023 Don Catchen and Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Highway Elsmere, KY 41018 April 25, 12 p.m.

Walter Earl Stickrod Sr. “Butch”, 73, of West Covington. KY, passed away on Tuesday April 18, 2023. He is proceeded by his mother Margret Stickrod, his sister Nancy Stickrod and brother Robert “Bobby” D. Stickrod Sr. He left behind his wife of 52years, Mary Helen Stickrod, sister Patsy Kinder (Buddy), two sons, Robert Lee Stickrod (Suzie), Walter Earl Stickrod Jr. (Rebecca) and daughter Mary Ann Bennett (Sean), nephews, Robert Stickrod Jr. and Randy Kinder, grand children, Joshua Kovaleski, Johnathon Lee Stickrod, Hailie Stickrod, Kara Huling, Dylan Bennett, Fred Stickrod, Wisdom Stickrod, Jace Bennett, Walter Earl Stickrod III.

He was born in Covington KY and grew up in Bromley, KY. He loved sports: NASCAR, the Reds, UK basketball, the Cleveland Browns, fishing & bowling. He loved old cars and going to car shows. His love for cats was known to anyone on the street. He fed all of the stray cats. He spent his days watching old westerns, Andy Griffith, Days of our Lives/All my Children, the local news and Wheel of Fortune/Jeopardy like clockwork everyday. He had many health issues over the years and more of a decline the last year. But his passing was sudden and unexpected. He will me missed.

Services will be held on Tuesday April 25, 2023 at Don Catchen Funeral Home in Elsmere, KY. Visitation will be from 10am-12pm followed by the service at 12pm. He will be laid to rest at Floral Hills Cemetery in Taylor Mill, KY following the service for immediate family.