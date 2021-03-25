Obituaries » Walter D. Silbersack

Private services will be at the convenience of the family.

Walter David Silbersack, 74 of Fort Thomas, Kentucky passed away on March 25, 2021 at Highlandspring Nursing Home, Fort Thomas, KY.

David was born November 11, 1946 in Dayton, KY to Clarence and Mercedes Chalk Silbersack.

David was a graduate of Newport Catholic High School. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Navy and a retired painter for Erpenbeck Construction.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and Brother, Ronald Silbersack.

David is survived by his Brother, Bill (Kathy) Silbersack, Sister, Germaine (Dick) Zimmerman, Sister, Cathy (Tom) Erpenbeck, Brother, Dan Silbersack, Sister, Joann Silbersack, Brother, Jim (Paula) Silbersack, and Sister, Peggy (Steve) Rolf.

Burial will take place in St Joseph Cemetery, Cold Spring, Kentucky with Military Honors.

Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project, 223 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, Suite 301, Nashville, TN 37203.