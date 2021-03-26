Obituaries » W.J. Davis

Independence, KY – Passed away on March 26, 2021 at the age of 78. Loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. W.J. never knew a stranger and was a good friend to many. He was an outdoorsman that enjoyed fishing with his grandson, Jace, as well as hunting, gardening and doing yardwork. He could fix literally anything and was always willing to help his loved ones. He cherished his family more than anything, most especially his grandson, Jace that was his world. He also loved his animals, especially his dog, Harley.

W.J. is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Lucy Davis (nee Jones); daughters, Diane (the late Bill) Due and Sandy (James) Dodge; grandson, Jace Dodge; siblings, John (the late Donna) Davis of Chicago, IL, Wanda (Johnny) Anderson of Crescent Springs, KY, Randall (Betty) Davis of Ft. Wright, KY, Irene (Bill) Portwood of Independence, KY; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers, N.P. (Lily) Davis of Latonia, KY and Lonnie (Geraldine) Davis of Crescent Springs, KY; his parents, Arthur and Rosie Davis and his son-in-law, Bill Due of Covington, KY.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 11 am until the Funeral Service at 1 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY. Entombment will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.