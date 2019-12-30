Obituaries » Vivian M. Jacobs

Burial Date: January 7, 2020

Vivian M. Jacobs, Together at Last! These words were with Vivian on December 30,2019 as she left to join her beloved husband Jake (John) Jacobs. She will be happy to see her parents, her brother and sisters. She has nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday January 7, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:00am at Blessed Sacrament Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 am. Burial will be at Mother of God Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to: Notre Dame Academy 1699 Hilton Drive, Park Hills, KY 41011 or The Point Arc 104 West Pike Street, Covington, KY 41011.