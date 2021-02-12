Obituaries » Vivian L. Free

Burial Date: February 19, 2021 Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home 1833 Petersburg Road Hebron, KY 41048 Feb. 19, 2 p.m.

Vivian Lorene (Lewis) Free, 93, of Hebron, passed away Friday morning, February 12, 2021 at her home.

Lorene was a retired Registered Nurse for the former St. Luke Hospital, Fort Thomas. She volunteered for many years for the Salvation Army, attended Florence United Methodist Church and she enjoyed gardening and restoring small antique objects.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Free in 1977; her parents, Elmer Dale and Nannie Belle Ratliff Lewis; and her siblings, Helen Ruark, Hazel Faulkner, Carla Lewis, Dorothy Hunter and James Lewis.

Surviving is her daughter, Karen (David) Kitz; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and a host of extended family members.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, face masks must be worn and attendance is limited to 50% of the funeral home’s capacity while still maintaining a six feet of social distance. Visitation is Friday, February 19, 2021 from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 p.m. at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron. Funeral services to immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Hebron Lutheran Cemetery, Hebron.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Florence United Methodist Church, 8585 Old Toll Road, Florence, KY 41042 or Hospice of St. Elizabeth, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017.