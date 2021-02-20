Obituaries » Vivian E. Davis

Burial Date: February 24, 2021 St. Joseph Church 4011 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076 Feb. 24, 10:30 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 31 times















Vivian E. Davis, 93, of Cold Spring, Kentucky passed away during the early hours on Saturday, February 20, 2021. She passed away in her home surrounded by her two daughters (Paula & Kim), grandchild (Lydia), and great grandchild (Cassidy). Mrs. Davis was a homemaker and worked as a sales consultant at Shillitos/Lazarus/Macy’s where she enjoyed working in women’s fashion until she was 85 years old. She remained chic and elegant for all occasions throughout her life and was rarely seen without a suit. She enjoyed dancing, playing cards, drinking black coffee, working in her yard, and she had a special place in her heart for her canine companions over the years (Rummy I, II, III, etc). She was a woman of faith and maintained a strong devotion to the holy rosary, which set the foundation for our family. Additionally, the love she poured out as a grandmother was unconditional, unparalleled, and set the precedent for generations to come. Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Paul Davis. She is survived by her daughters Paula (William) and Kim, eight grandchildren (Heather, Josh, Andrea, Hillary, Bernadette, Anna, Alex, Lydia), sixteen great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She will be greatly missed. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, February 24th at 10:30am at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, KY. Masks are required and social distance. Memorials are suggested to Covenant House P.O. Box 96708 Washington, D.C. 20090-6708 or as spiritual bouquets.