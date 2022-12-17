Obituaries » Vivian Chitwood

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Vivian Chitwood, 79, of Frankfort, KY, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Care in Edgewood, KY. Vivian retired from the Drawbridge Inn, where she served as an accountant. She thoroughly enjoyed reading, gardening, playing with pets, being outside, but most important to her was spending time with her family.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe and Hazel Douglas; her husband, Ron Chitwood Jr.; her siblings, Dennis Douglas, Regina Frank, and Peggy Allen; and her brother-in-law, Ron Allen.

She leaves behind her sons, Mike (Karen) Chitwood, Scott (Diana) Chitwood, and Rick (Angie) Chitwood; and her sister, Candice Wesley.

Vivian also leaves behind her grandchildren, Cory, Casey, Ryan, Reed, Karigan, Justin, Kaitlyn, and Dylan; and her great-grandchildren, Jolene, Maren, Korbin, Kynlee, Westyn, and Jedd.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: American Cancer Society 4540 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242 or your local SPCA.