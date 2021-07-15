Obituaries » Virginia Vickers

Virginia (nee Mersch) Vickers, 101 of Southgate, Kentucky passed away on July 15, 2021 at Carmel Manor Nursing Home, Fort Thomas, KY.

Virginia was born October 5, 1919 in Newport, KY to Edward and Alma Peters Mersch.

Mrs. Vickers was a graduate of the Academy Notre Dame of Providence. Member of St. Therese Church, Southgate for 91 years. Member of the Altar Society, 50 50 Club, Super Seniors of Southgate and the Daughters of Isabella.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Francis James “Pete” Vickers.

Virginia is survived by her daughters, Cathy (Tom) Wiesman and Nancy (Chris) Robisch, 7 grandchildren Chris (Maria), Karen, Andy (Beckii), Michael (Laura), Lindsay, Lisa (Randy), and David, 10 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 am Thursday, July 22, 2021, at St. Therese Church, Southgate, Kentucky, with Rev. Doug Lauer, officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Therese Parish, 11 Temple Place, Southgate, KY 41071.