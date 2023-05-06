Obituaries » Virginia Meyer Craddock

Burial Date: May 11, 2023 Stith Funeral Home (Florence) 7500 US Hwy 42 Florence, KY 41042 May 11, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 68 times















Florence – Virginia Meyer (neé: Craddock), 99 years of age, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Virginia was born in Union, Kentucky to her late parents, Russell and Hallie Craddock. She is also preceded in death by her sisters and brothers, Wallace Craddock, Alice Marshall, Bob Craddock, Barbara Scudder, Roy Craddock, and Tommy Craddock, as well as her granddaughter, Morgan Wege. Virginia is survived by her children, Rosemary Craig-Gonzalez (Hugo), Joanne Duncan (Glenn), Jacqueline Nugent-Jackson, Michelle Nugent, and Jerry Nugent (Nicole). She will be greatly missed by her 25 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Virginia loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed playing pool, cards, and riding her three-wheel bike around her neighborhood. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling, in fact, she was always ready to go just about anywhere. Family and friends will gather for a visitation on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m., Rev. Mike Sweeney will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Rice Cemetery, Union, Kentucky.