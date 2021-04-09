Obituaries » Virginia M. Neal

Burial Date: April 16, 2021 Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 5876 Veterans Way Burlington, KY 41005 April 16, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 19 times















Virginia “Ginny” M. Neal (nee Bruener), 96, of Burlington, KY, passed away peacefully at Villa Springs Care Center, on Friday, April 9, 2021. Ginny was a devoted matriarch of the Neal family in addition to being a devoted Catholic, and pet groomer. Ginny and her beloved husband of 72 years, Jack Neal, started Neal’s Dog House and grooming services. Ginny enjoyed crafts of all kinds. She would create craft groups that worked together and go to craft fairs to sell her items. Ginny and her husband also made hundreds of rosaries that they would donate to the missions or anyone in need of one. Her family has been fortunate to receive many of hers crafts as a lasting memory of her.

Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, George and Louise Bruener; her daughter, Monica Neal Barton; and her sisters, Lorraine Velkley and Florence Cole.

She leaves behind her husband, John J. Neal; her children, John Neal Jr., Martha (Bob) McDonald, Charles Neal, Jeannie Smith, Bill (Kathy) Neal, and Patricia (Rick) Sparks.

Ginny also leaves behind her 24 beloved grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Ginny will be on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 9:00AM-10:30AM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, KY. Mass of Christian Burial for Ginny will be on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11:00AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Burlington, KY. Burial at Burlington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions to: St. Rita School for the Deaf 1720 Glendale Milford Rd Cincinnati, OH 45215.