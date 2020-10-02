Obituaries » Virginia L. Stenken

Burial Date: October 7, 2020 St. Bernard Church 401 Berry Street Dayton, KY 41074 Oct. 7, 12 p.m.

Virginia L. “Jinny” Stenken, (nee Whitehead), 98, of Dayton, passed away on October 2, 2020 at Carmel Manor Nursing Home in Ft. Thomas, KY. Jinny was a retired Bookkeeper with Sears and Roebuck. She was the last surviving member of the Scatterbrains Club and was a member of the Ft. Thomas and Bellevue Seniors. Jinny enjoyed traveling with her husband and making crafts for the holidays. She also loved hosting family gatherings. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles A. Stenken, her dear granddaughter, Molly Brickel, her sisters, Sr. Mary Isabella CDP, Rosemary Lotz, Ruth Baumann, and Bernice Hehman, and her brothers, James, Larry, and Ralph Whitehead. Jinny is survived by her daughters, Sr. Lynn Stenken CDP, Charlene (Edward) Brickel, and Janis (Paul) Obermeyer, her sons, Charles (Janice) Stenken, and Stephen (Sonya) Stenken, her brother Edward Whitehead, 14 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. Bernard Church in Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 pm. Guests are asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Sisters of Divine Providence 5300 St. Anne Dr. Melbourne, KY 41059. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family.