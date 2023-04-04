Obituaries » Virginia Kelley

Burial Date: April 11, 2023

Virginia Kelley, 64, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2023. Virginia (Ginnie) was preceded in death by her sister Marilyn Boeckerman and her brother John Kelley. She is survived by her son Michael Kelley. She is also survived by her siblings Dennis (Cindy) Kelley, Edward (Joyce) Kelley, and Allen Kelley. Virginia is also survived by her granddaughter Krystalin Wagner. Visitation is Friday, April 7th from 5:30-7:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Memorial Service will take place on Tuesday, April 11th at 11:00 am at St. John United Church of Christ, 520 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, KY 41073.