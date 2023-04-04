A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Virginia Kelley

April 4, 2023

Burial Date: April 11, 2023

St. John United Church of Christ 520 Fairfield Avenue Bellevue, KY 41073 April 11, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Virginia Kelley, 64, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2023. Virginia (Ginnie) was preceded in death by her sister Marilyn Boeckerman and her brother John Kelley. She is survived by her son Michael Kelley. She is also survived by her siblings Dennis (Cindy) Kelley, Edward (Joyce) Kelley, and Allen Kelley. Virginia is also survived by her granddaughter Krystalin Wagner. Visitation is Friday, April 7th from 5:30-7:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Memorial Service will take place on Tuesday, April 11th at 11:00 am at St. John United Church of Christ, 520 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, KY 41073.



