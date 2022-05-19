Obituaries » Virginia K. Sizemore

Serenity Funeral Care 40 West 6th Street Covington, KY 41011 May 25, 3 p.m.

Virginia Kelly Sizemore, 53, of Covington, KY, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 19, 2022, with her devoted husband Jamie, by her side. Born in Covington on July 22, 1968, she was the daughter of the late Linda and Thomas Chipman, Sr. Kelly owned and operated a house cleaning service, Kelly’s Cleaning, for 10 years before retiring. She enjoyed camping, kayaking and taking walks. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Kelly is survived by her beloved husband: Jamie Sizemore; Son: Jeremy McCalister; daughters: Natasha Huffman and Tisha Huffman; brother: Darell (Beth) Chipman, Jr.; sister: Melissa (Danny) Williams; grandchildren: Jordan Huffman, Gracie Huffman, Kristiana Cooper and Carter McCalister and great-grandson: Grayson Huffman. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 1:00 P.M. until the Funeral Service at 3:00 P.M. at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011.