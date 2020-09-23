Obituaries » Virginia B. Keiser

No services scheduled.

Virginia Beth Keiser, 86, of Newport, KY, passed away on September 23, 2020 at her home in Newport. Virginia was a Retired Teacher with Indian Hills School Systems who started a second successful career with her fabric dyeing business Color by Hand. Virginia was a member of several Quilt Guilds. She loved making and donating quilts for newborn babies, and foster children. Along with her love of the theater she generously supported local public educational television. Among her other interests were international travel, spending time with her friends in their book club and seeing other friends in her monthly movie club. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Keiser, and her sons, Larry Brubaker, and Bret Brubaker. Virginia is survived by her sons, Jeff (Peggy) Brubaker, Brad (Monica) Brubaker, Jed (Janice) Brubaker, Rob Brubaker and her daughters, Lori (Bill Mallory) Brubaker, and Melanie Brubaker. Virginia is also survived by her step-children, Mary Kay (Steve) Crone, Joe (Celeste) Keiser, and David (Dena) Keiser, her brothers, James Thomas Boyd, and Mike Boyd, 17 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Services are Pending. Memorials are suggested to the Kentucky Educational Television PBS 600 Cooper Dr. Lexington KY 40502. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family.