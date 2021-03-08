Obituaries » Virgil E. Rust

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Obituary Viewed 28 times















Virgil Everett Rust, 92, of Ryland Heights, Kentucky, passed away in his home surrounded by his family on March 8, 2021. He is survived by his four children: Barry (Judy), Janis (Don), Donna (Jerry), and Jill (Phil), ten grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his best friend, the love of his life, and wife of 65 years, Alma.

Virgil graduated from Simon Kenton High School and served in the United States Army. He built his construction and excavating business from the ground up and was very proud to have built his own boat and airplane with his son.

He was a father, a husband, and a friend to so many. A jack of all trades, Virgil was a hardworking and talented man.

In lieu of flowers, please keep Virgil’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA is serving the family.