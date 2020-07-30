Obituaries » Violet M. McNutt

Burial Date: August 3, 2020

Violet M. McNutt, (nee Sensel), 93, of Fort Thomas, passed away on July 30, 2020 at Highlandspring of Ft. Thomas. Violet was a retired Secretary with the Central YMCA in Cincinnati. Violet was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Seniors, and the Kentucky Kuzzins Square Dancing Club. Violet loved spending time with her family and friends, and she enjoyed making crafts. Violet was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sidney McNutt, her brothers, Elmer Sensel, Charles Sensel, and Ralph Sensel. Violet is survived by her daughter, Sharon Pavey, her son, Robert Claude Ewing, Jr., her sister, Sara Bill, her grandchildren, Joseph Wm. Pavey, Sr., and Robert David Pavey, and her great-grandchildren, Joseph Wm. Pavey, Jr., and Jordan Pavey. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Monday, August 3, 2020 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Highland Heights. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:00 am Monday, August 3, 2020, at the church. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by covid 19 distancing. Entombment will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Asbury United Methodist Church 2916 Alexandria Pike Highland Heights, KY 41076.