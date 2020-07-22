Obituaries » Violet J. Rice

Burial Date: July 28, 2020

Violet June Rice, 82, of Florence, formerly of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence. She was a homemaker. She loved her family and the many gatherings with them over the years. She even was a mother to all of her children’s friends and considered them as her own. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Rice; 2 sons, Robert and William Rice. She is survived by her sons, Charles, Ronnie and Nick (Amy) Rice; daughters, Deborah (Perry) Atkins, Geneva (Eugene) Witt, Clara (Randy) Davis, Jacqueline (Jack) Rice, Rhonda (Lou) Williams, Mary (Lenny) Kidwell and Tyra (Bryan) Rice; caretaker, Marilyn Rice; 27 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren; sister, Barbara Winscher. Graveside service on Tuesday (July 28) at 11:00 a.m. at Belleview Baptist Cemetery, Burlington, Kentucky. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing regulations. Memorials are suggested to charity of choice.