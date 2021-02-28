Obituaries » Violet J. Grubb

Burial Date: March 3, 2021 Evergreen Cemetery 25 Alexandria Pike Southgate, KY 41071

Violet J. Grubb (nee Jenkins), 81, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2021 at her home with family by her side. Born July 5, 1939 in Stecoah, North Carolina to the late Harvey and Lela (nee Cable) Jenkins. Violet met her husband Lincoln and they have been married 64 years. She was a homemaker who loved her family. Violet and her husband are members of the East Dayton Baptist Church, Dayton, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Lela Jenkins, brothers, Phil Jenkins, Clifford Jenkins and Dale Jenkins, sisters, Burdell Trull, Madeline Cable, Nina Holder, Esther Schuler. Violet is survived by her loving husband, Lincoln Grubb of Dayton, KY, daughters, Marcia Debruler of Independence, KY, and Sandy Lindsey of Fort Mitchell, KY, five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held 1:30 pm Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association 644 Linn St. Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203.