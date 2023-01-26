Obituaries » Viola A Isaacs Hisle

Burial Date: January 30, 2023 Linnemann Funeral Home Erlanger 30 Commonwealth Avenue Erlanger, KY 41018 Jan. 30, 1 p.m.

Viola Alene Hisle Isaacs, 101, of Erlanger, Kentucky passed to be with the Lord on January 26, 2023.

Viola was born April 7, 1921 in Madison County, Kentucky near the town of Berea. She was the second of seven children. As a young girl, she helped work the farm with her father who nicknamed her “Tom”. He said that she was one of his best farmhands at planting tobacco and certainly the only one who could control their most cantankerous cow, “Bessie”.

Besides working outdoors on the farm, she loved to play sports and was proud of being a pitcher on an all boys’ team. She loved to dance at the local barn dances where her father played the banjo. As a teenager, she caught the eye of James Isaacs who would serenade her with his guitar. He won her heart, proposed and she accepted. She also loved football and loved watching her favorite team, the Oakland Raiders.

While Viola and James raised their family, she attended business school and began working outside the home, retiring from R.L. Polk in 1983.

Viola was a woman of faith and principle, a faithful servant of God. She attended church regularly, taught Sunday School, was active in the Ladies Auxiliary, and in later life attended the Cameron Avenue Church of God in Norwood, Ohio.

Viola was predeceased by her husband, James; her parents, Wilman and Lucy Ann Hisle; sister, Gladys Murphy; brothers, Earl, Dewey, Gilbert, Elmer Hisle and grandson, Benjamin Isaacs.

She is survived by her children and their spouses: Reverend Vernon (Jacqueline) Isaacs, Norwood, Ohio; James (Beulah) Isaacs, Springboro, Ohio; Ron (Pat) Isaacs, Florence, Kentucky, Darla (Richard)Tarpinian, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; six grandsons, their spouses, sixteen great grandchildren. Viola also leaves her beloved sister, Frances Cockrill and brother in law, Jesse Cockrill as well as many nieces

and nephews.