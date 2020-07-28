Obituaries » Vincent W. Behan

U.S. Veteran Services are private.

Vincent W. Behan of Villa Hills Kentucky passed away at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, July 28. He was a beloved husband to Maria Behan, married for 61 years. He was a loving father to William (Vickie), Robert, Ann (Dave Cook), and Mark (Theresa) and their eight grandchildren, Matthew, Benjamin & Nicholas Cook, Dominick, Madeline, Hannah, Allie, and Krista Behan. Vincent served his country both in the Korean War and then as an FBI agent. He was an avid golfer with two hole in ones to his name. Services for Vincent will be private and in lieu of flowers please send mass cards.