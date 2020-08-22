Obituaries » Victoria R. Buschard

Victoria Rae Buschard, 68 of Dayton, Kentucky passed away August 22,2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Marion and Alice Parker (Wilshire) and a brother, Tim Parker. She is survived by daughters, Shawnita M. Barnett and Jennifer S. Hall. Son, Patrick G. Buschard . Her Honey, Robert M. Marshall . Brother, Ronnie Grady and Tom Bridwell. Grandchildren , Zachary Lee Rae Barnett, Mercedes Rae Smith, Haley Rae Buschard . Great Grandson , Brayden Smith. Host of many nieces and nephews . Visitation will be on Thursday August 27, 2020 at 4 pm to 7 p.m . Funeral services will be Friday August 28,2020 at 11 a.m . with Interment Highland Cemetery . Fares J. Radel Funeral Home.