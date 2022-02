Obituaries » Victor Manning

Services are pending at this time.

Manning, Victor,68 of Dryridge, KY. passed away on January 31, 2022. Victor is preceded by his Parents; Charles and Lamarie Manning. He is survived by his Wife; Vicky Manning, Daughter; Tonya Manning, 6 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild. Services are pending at this time. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.